Etiópia alerta que suspensão de ajuda alimentar pune milhões de pessoas

TOPSHOT - Refugees who crossed from Sudan to Ethiopia put their belongings for security check in Metema, on May 4, 2023. More than 15,000 people have fled Sudan via Metema since fighting broke out in Khartoum in mid-April, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration, with around a thousand arrivals registered per day on average. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)

© AFP