BCE deve analisar na quinta-feira ritmo de compra de dívida e subida da inflação

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 23, 2020 Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) addresses a news conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde warned governments on October 12, 2020 against pulling pandemic support schemes too quickly as eurozone economies struggle to recover from the coronavirus crisis. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

