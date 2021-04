Espanha alarga quarentena a viajantes oriundos de Brasil, Peru e Colômbia

In this handout image made available by La Moncloa (Spanish Ministry of the Presidency) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a Europena Council video conference at La Moncloa palace in Madrid on March 25, 2021. - EU leaders debated how to rescue their chaotic coronavirus vaccination drive and secure millions more doses as a third wave of infections breaks over the bloc. US president Joe Biden was due to dial in for a cameo appearance later in the EU video summit, but even his star power couldn't mask the danger. (Photo by Fernando CALVO / LA MONCLOA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / LA MONCLOA/ FERNANDO CALVO" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

