Gasoduto Nord Stream 2 regista falhas nos tubos do Mar Báltico

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 07, 2020 shows a road sign directing traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - The controversial new gas pipeline Nord Stream II from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement in principle concluded between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Baerbock said on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

