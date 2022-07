Gasoduto Nord Stream deve retomar esta quinta-feira

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 21, 2021 shows a view of the Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) receiving station, the Nord Stream 2 part of the landfall area in Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, has become a key bargaining chip for the West in its bid to stop Moscow from invading Ukraine. The pipeline, which Germany has defiantly pursued despite criticism from the United States and Eastern Europe, was completed in 2021 but still requires regulatory approval. Germany has now given a clear warning that it will not allow Nord Stream 2 to begin operating if Russia invades Ukraine, despite a severe energy crisis that has sent gas prices soaring in Europe. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

