Greve nas refinarías de França afeta 40% das gasolineiras da região de Paris

This photograph taken on March 20, 2023 shows a Total Energies service station closed due to the fuel shortage in Carnon, in the south of France. - Protesters have blockaded oil refineries after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on March 20, 2023, faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly lower house, after forcing through the unpopular pension reform. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

