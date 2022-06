Jornais destacam "regresso em força da esquerda" e "desaire grave" para Macron

France's leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) party leader, Member of Parliament and leader of left-wing coalition Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale - New Ecologic and Social People's Union) Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), flanked by French Communist Party (PCF) spokesperson and Paris Deputy-Mayor for housing Ian Brossat (2ndL) and Nupes candidate and Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) party general secretary Julien Bayou (R), delivers a speech during the election evening at the Nupes headquarters, following the first round of France's parliamentary elections in Paris, on June 12, 2022. - The united left (25% to 26.2%) and President Macron's camp (25% to 25.8%) came neck and neck in the first round of legislative elections on June 12, 2022, against a backdrop of record abstention (52.1% to 52.8%), opening up the game for the second round in a week. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

