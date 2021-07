Milhares de franceses protestam contra passe sanitário

Riot mobile gendarmes shoot with cougar grenade launcher as a protester waves a French flag with the cross of Lorraine, during a demonstration, part of a national day of protest against French legislation making a Covid-19 health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, in Paris on July 31, 2021. - The legislation passed by parliament the week before has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19. A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test or a recent recovery from infection. The legislation also makes vaccination compulsory for health-workers and carers. The pass has already been obligatory from July 21 for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

© AFP