Negociadores da UE e britânicos iniciam novos esforços para evitar fracasso

An Anti-Brexit demonstrator hold placards as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier (C), wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and members of his team, walks through central London on November 30, 2020 after leaving the conference centre where talks continue on a trade deal between the EU and the UK. - Last-ditch Brexit trade talks continued in London with fishing rights remaining an "outstanding major bone of contention," according to British foreign minister Dominic Raab. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

© AFP