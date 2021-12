Olaf Scholz eleito chanceler federal pelo parlamento alemão

Designated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (first row, C) is applauded after he was elected as the country's next Chancellor during a session at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin on December 8, 2021. - Members of the parliament elected Olaf Scholz, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel's 16-year reign, ushering in a new political era with the centre-left in charge. Together with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, Scholz's SPD managed in a far shorter time than expected to forge a coalition that aspires to make Germany greener and fairer. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

