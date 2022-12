Parlamento Europeu retira vice-presidência a eurodeputada grega suspeita de corrupção

(FILES) In this file handout photo taken and released on December 7, 2022 by European Parliament on December 7, 2022 Greek politician and European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili speaks during a meeting in Brussels. - Four suspects have been charged and remanded in custody in a Belgian investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament tied to Qatar, prosecutors said on December 11, 2022. The federal prosecutor's office did not identify the four by name, but a judicial source told AFP they include Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP and one of the parliament's vice presidents. The home of a second MEP was searched late Saturday, the prosecutor's office said. Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Eric VIDAL / EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP/ EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP