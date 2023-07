Preços na produção industrial recuam em maio na zona euro e UE

This photograph taken on May 9, 2023, shows workers at the site of the newly constructed Billy-Berclau Gigafactory ACC battery factory, in Billy-Berclau, northern France. The ACC gigafactory is one of four opening production sites in France's northern region - which is expected to create around 20,000 jobs by 2030. The existing Stellantis factory in Douvrin has set up an in-house training facility to facilitate employees' transfer to the new sites. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

© AFP