Presidente alemão afirma que o país vive uma "crise de confiança"

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wears a face mask during an awarding ceremony with nominees for the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesverdienstkreuz) for their services during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin on March 26, 2021. - Steinmeier will award five women and one man with the Order of Merit on March 26 for their commitment during the coronavirus pandemic. The honorees have made an outstanding contribution, for example in nursing, helping schoolchildren and the elderly, or fighting the virus across national borders, according to the president's office. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP)

© AFP