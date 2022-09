Sentimento económico na Alemanha deteriora-se em setembro - ifo

The rainbow flag is raised on the roof of the Reichstag, the building housing the German lower House of Parliament, for the first time ahead of the 44th Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration during Pride month in Berlin on July 23, 2022. - Members of the LGBTIQA+ community and their allies take to the streets under the motto "United in Love! Agains Hate, War and Discrimination”. Christopher Street Day is in memory of the Stonewall Riots, the first big uprising of homosexuals against police assaults in New York City on June 27, 1969. (Photo by DAVID GANNON / AFP)

© AFP