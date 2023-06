UE propõe pacote de ajuda financeira à Tunísia e novo acordo de migração

This handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L), and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) giving a joint press conference after their meeting with the Tunisian president at Carthage Palace in Carthage on the eastern outskirts of the Tunisian capital on June 11, 2023. The European Union on June 11 offered Tunisia more than one billion euros in aid to boost its crisis-hit economy and reduce the flow of irregular migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. The North African country, highly indebted and in talks for an IMF bailout loan, is a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the dangerous voyages to Europe. (Photo by TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / PRESIDENCY PRESS SERVICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

