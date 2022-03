União Europeia paga cerca de 260 ME/dia para importar petróleo russo

SANDY, UT - MARCH 04: A worker displays a Russian and Ukrainian flag at Colonial Flag on March 4, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. Colonial Flag has been overwhelmed with orders for the Ukrainian flag since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. George Frey/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by GEORGE FREY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

