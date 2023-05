Von der Leyen em Itália na quinta-feira para ver devastação provocada por cheias

TOPSHOT - A photo taken on May 21, 2023 in Sant'Agata sul Santerno, near Ravenna, shows a worker stand by a collapsed railway bridge after deadly floodwaters hit the Emilia-Romagna region. More than 36,000 people have now been forced from their homes by deadly floods in northeast Italy, regional officials said, as rising waters swallowed more houses and fresh landslides isolated hamlets. Violent downpours earlier this week killed 14 people, transforming streets in the cities and towns of the Emilia Romagna region into rivers. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

© AFP