FMI perspetiva um crescimento mais rápido em 2021 mas desigual

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 08, 2019 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers her curtain raiser speech previewing the key issues to be addressed in the Annual Meetings in Washington, DC. - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on February 5, 2021 endorsed US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan to deal with the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "The US does have fiscal space to take additional relief and support measures," she told reporters. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

