Inflação na China estabiliza e sobe 2,1% em maio

epa09390986 (FILE) - People wearing protective face masks walk past shops at a residential area, in Wuhan, China, 22 January 2021 (reissued 03 August 2021). Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is testing all of its 11 million residents for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus after seven new infections were registered, a city official said as quoted by several media. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 56639983

© EPA