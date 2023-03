Maduro conta com portugueses para ajudar Venezuela a ser autossuficiente

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2019, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes the victory sign after being sworn-in for his second mandate, at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. - Venezuela marks on March 5, 2023, the 10th anniversary of the death of President Hugo Chavez. Massive protests repressed by the military and police, with dozens of deaths. Economic collapse. A failed parallel opposition government. International sanctions. Led by the designated successor Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela has experienced a decade of conflict since the death of the socialist president Hugo Chavez on March 5, 2013. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

