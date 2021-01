Oficial: avião desapareceu dos radares na Indonésia com 62 pessoas a bordo

(FILES) This file photo taken over Tangerang on March 18, 2013 shows a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-300, a similar model to the Indonesian airline's Boeing 737-500 operating as flight SJY182 that lost contact during a flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on January 9, 2021. - Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger-jet planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the country's transportation ministry said on January 9, 2021. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)

© AFP