OPEP baixa estimativa do consumo de petróleo mundial em 200.000 barris por dia até 2023

epa10218682 A Coast Guard ship patrols around the Sleipner A platform during Norway's Prime Minister's visit in Stavanger, Norway, 01 October 2022. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on 30 September allies will help his country patrolling oil and gas platforms at sea following leaks in Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week in the Baltic Sea. EPA/OLE BERG-RUSTEN NORWAY OUT

© EPA