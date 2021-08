Pfizer e Moderna carregam no preço das vacinas covid nos novos contratos com a UE

epa08905749 Health Care minister Marta Temido (R), nurse Ana Isabel Ribeiro (C) and health worker Antonio Sarmento (L), 65 years old, to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 in Sao Joao hospital, Porto, north of Portugal, 27 December 2020. The first to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 will be health professionals in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra, just hours after receiving the first batch of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. EPA/JOSE COELHO

