Preço do petróleo cai mais de 5% após confinamento parcial em Xangai

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 02, 2012, French energy giant Total's Elgin rig, 150 miles (240 kms) from Aberdeen in eastern Scotland, is pictured in the North Sea. - The oil giant Total does not anticipate a drop in demand for hydrocarbons before 2030, its CEO said on February 23, 2021, at the International Petroleum Week conference on Tuesday, and intends to support it by increasing its production over the period. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

© AFP