Presidente da China adverte que mundo sofrerá em caso de confronto com EUA

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 28, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping votes on a proposal to draft a security law on Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - China's national security law for Hong Kong has shaken the city's legal foundations in the year since it was imposed, lawyers say, with court decisions and sweeping new powers for prosecution fuelling concerns about rights and the rule of law. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-RIGHTS-LAW,FOCUS BY XINQI SU

© AFP