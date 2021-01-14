Reino Unido proíbe viagens provenientes de Portugal

© Dinheiro Vivo

Devido a uma nova variante do novo coronavírus detetada no Brasil, o Reino Unido proibiu as viagens provenientes de Portugal.

Segundo anunciou o ministro britânico dos Transportes, Grant Shapps, na rede social Twitter, "as viagens de Portugal para o Reino Unido também serão suspensas devido às suas fortes ligações com o Brasil". A medida, de acordo com a mesma fonte, enquadra-se num esforço de redução do risco de importação de infeções. Existe, no entanto, uma exceção para transporte de mercadorias essenciais a partir de Portugal (apenas).

Travel from PORTUGAL to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil - acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods. - Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 14, 2021

(Em atualização)