Reino Unido proíbe viagens provenientes de Portugal

O governo britânico decidiu proibir as viagens provenientes de Portugal, devido a uma nova variante do novo coronavírus detetada no Brasil

Devido a uma nova variante do novo coronavírus detetada no Brasil, o Reino Unido proibiu as viagens provenientes de Portugal.

Segundo anunciou o ministro britânico dos Transportes, Grant Shapps, na rede social Twitter, "as viagens de Portugal para o Reino Unido também serão suspensas devido às suas fortes ligações com o Brasil". A medida, de acordo com a mesma fonte, enquadra-se num esforço de redução do risco de importação de infeções. Existe, no entanto, uma exceção para transporte de mercadorias essenciais a partir de Portugal (apenas).

(Em atualização)

Recomendadas

Outros Conteúdos GMG

Patrocinado

Apoio de