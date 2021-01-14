Reino Unido proíbe viagens provenientes de Portugal

Devido a uma nova variante do novo coronavírus detetada no Brasil, o Reino Unido proibiu as viagens provenientes de Portugal.
Segundo anunciou o ministro britânico dos Transportes, Grant Shapps, na rede social Twitter, "as viagens de Portugal para o Reino Unido também serão suspensas devido às suas fortes ligações com o Brasil". A medida, de acordo com a mesma fonte, enquadra-se num esforço de redução do risco de importação de infeções. Existe, no entanto, uma exceção para transporte de mercadorias essenciais a partir de Portugal (apenas).
Travel from PORTUGAL to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil - acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods.
Travel from PORTUGAL to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil - acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods.- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 14, 2021
(Em atualização)