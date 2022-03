Riade e Dubai contra expulsão da Rússia da OPEP+

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 03, 2013 The logo of the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is seen at the organization's headquarter on the eve of the 164th OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. - Oil prices shot higher January 5, 2021 following Saudi Arabia's surprise announcement that it would trim production, while global equities had a mixed session as governments contend with coronavirus outbreaks and difficulties with vaccinations. The price of the main US oil contract, WTI, jumped more than five percent higher at one point to hit $50 a barrel for the first time since February. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

© AFP