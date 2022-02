Ucrânia: Reino Unido e França vão articular sanções à Rússia

(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on September 14, 2020, shows (L) Russian President Vladimir Putin taking part in an All-Russian open class titled "To Remember Means To Know" via video conference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on September 1, 2020 and (R) France's President Emmanuel Macron attending a news conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut on September 1, 2020. - A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine got underway on February 20, 2022, as planned, Macron's office said. The call, described by the French side as part of a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, began at 11 AM (1000 GMT), the presidency said. It comes two weeks after Macron went to Moscow to persuade Putin to hold back from an invasion. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev and GONZALO FUENTES / various sources / AFP)

© AFP