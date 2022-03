Ucrânia: Rússia alerta civis que vivam perto de alvos militares para fugirem

People stand in line in front of a supermarket while smoke billows over the town of Vasylkiv just outside Kiev on February 27, 2022, after overnight Russian strikes hit an oil depot. - Ukraine's foreign minister said on February 27, that Kyiv would not buckle at talks with Russia over its invasion, accusing President Vladimir Putin of seeking to increase "pressure" by ordering his nuclear forces on high alert. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

