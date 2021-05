IVAucher vai permitir descontos de até 50% a partir de outubro

epa09140113 Portuguese Minister of State for Finance Joao Leao attends a press conference after an informal video conference of Economic and Finance Ministers (ECOFIN) under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council, in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 April 2021. Ministers took focus on the economic recovery in Europe. They are expected to exchange views on the economic situation and outlook, the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the financing of Next Generation EU. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

