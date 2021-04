João Leão promete não aumentar impostos depois da crise passar

Portuguese Minister of State for Finance, Joao Leao, attends an informal video conference of Economic and Finance ministers under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council, in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 March 2021. Ministers will have an exchange of views on the state of play and way forward on tax challenges arising from digitalisation and also will take stock of the economic situation and outlook in Europe in view of the COVID-19 crisis.. ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/LUSA

© LUSA