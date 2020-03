Lisboa e Madrid preparam controlo sanitário das fronteiras

epa06914219 The Portuguese Prime-Minister Antonio Costa (L) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (R) during the Summit on Energy Interconnections between the Iberian Peninsula and France, at the European Maritime Safety Agency in Lisbon, Portugal, 27 July 2018. The Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the government of Spain Pedro Sanchez, the Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the EIB Emma Navarro and on behalf of Commission President Juncker, Climate Action and Energy Commission Miguel Arias Cañete representing the European Commission meet in Lisbon to strengthen their regional cooperation in the framework of the Energy Union. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES