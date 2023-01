Magnata do petróleo presidente da COP28 apela à redução de emissões de CO2

UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei, attends the opening session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, in the capital Abu Dhabi, on January 14, 2023. - United Arab Emirates' Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber who will preside this year's COP28 climate talks, said less-polluting fossil fuels would remain part of the energy mix, along with renewables and other solutions. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

© AFP