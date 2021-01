Marcelo testou positivo à covid-19. Presidente não tem sintomas

epa08868794 Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrives for the announcement of his decision to run again for Portugal's Head of State in the elections of 24 January 2021, in Lisbon, Portugal, 07 December 2020. Almost 72 years old, on 12 December, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was elected President of the Republic in the first round of elections on 24 January 2016, with 52% of the vote. EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA / POOL

