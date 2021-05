Médio Oriente: Enviado do Governo dos EUA chegou a Telavive para mediar conflito

epa09199868 Palestinian protesters hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops at Al Jalamah checkpoint near the West Bank City of Jenin, 14 May 2021. According to Palestinian health officials, Seven Palestinians were killed during clashes in the West Bank. Clashes continue over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least seven Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, were killed as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

© EPA