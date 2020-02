MNE está a acompanhar situação de tripulante português que estará infetado

Journalists talk on the phone to a passenger of the World Dream cruise liner, owned by Genting Hong Kong Limited, docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, 05 February 2020. Genting announced that three passengers on a recent World Dream cruise had developed coronavirus symptoms following a cruise between 19 and 24 January 2020. The ship was denied port call in Taiwan and was forced to return to Hong Kong for an early arrival on 05 February. The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed at least 493 people and infected over 24,000, mostly in China. EPA/JEROME FAVRE