Costa com Pedro Nuno Santos ao lado diz que gosta trabalho em equipa e não de excluir

epa09702334 Secretary-general of Socialist Party (PS) Antonio Costa (C) flanked by his wife Fernanda Tadeu (C-L) during an electoral campaign for the 2022 Legislative Elections, in Leiria, Portugal, 22 January 2022. On 30th January more than 10 million voters living in Portugal and abroad are on the electoral rolls on for the choice of the 230 deputies for the Assembly of the Republic. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

© EPA