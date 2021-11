Crescimento dos negócios na indústria abranda para 11,6% em setembro

Female workers sew garments in a textile factory in Shtip on June 23, 2021. - Women form the backbone of an industry that accounts for roughly 13 per cent of North Macedonia's economic output and more than one quarter of its exports, but most are paid the minimum wage of about 250 euros ($295) a month -- barely enough to survive. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP)

© Robert ATANASOVSKI/AFP