Novo regime de gestão de resíduos e aterros publicado em Diário da República

A picture taken on November 28, 2020 piles of plastic bottles before they are recycled at GAMA Recycle factory in the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep. - It is supposed to be recycled but instead plastic packaging from popular British supermarkets like Sainsbury's and French frozen food retailer Picard is ending up being dumped illegally in the Turkish countryside. There are at least 10 known sites in southern Turkey where European plastics have been dumped illegally. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

