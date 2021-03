Novo aeroporto. "Regresso a passageiros pré-covid demorará tempo", futuro é "imprevisível"

epa08877549 The Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Pedro Nuno Santos attends to a press conference to explain the details of TAP's Restructuring Plan, in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 December 2020. The government presented on 11 December the restructuring plan of TAP which sent to Brussels on 10 December and which contemplates a maximum of 2,000 redundancies and salary cuts of 25% for salaries above 900 euros. EPA/NUNO FOX

