Portugal e Brasil fecham 13 acordos da educação à economia e ao combate ao crime

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa give a press conference after the Portugal - Brazil summit at CCB (Centro Cultural de Belem) in Lisbon on April 22, 2023. - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Portugal's leader today on his first European trip since taking office, which comes amid a row with the West over his recent comments on the Ukraine war. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

© AFP