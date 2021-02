Portugal perdeu 68% dos voos em janeiro

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 23, 2019 Air Traffic Control Engineers use screens displaying real-time panoramic views of the runways and docking gates, as they work on a non-operational trial in the NATS Digital Tower Laboratory, inside the control tower at London Heathrow Airport in west London on January 23, 2019. - The Supreme Court on December 16, 2020 is set to hand down its judgement on a legal challenge over the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway at Heathrow Airport. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

© Tolga Akmen/AFP