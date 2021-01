Presidenciais: Ventura com melhor prestação onde há menos camas e pessoal nos hospitais

epa08963361 Portuguese party CHEGA presidential candidate, Andre Ventura, adresses the election results in a Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 January 2021. According to reports, COVID-19 fatalities in Portugal, which now stand over 10,000, could played a major role in low voter turnout in the 2021 presidential elections. Portugal is currently under a second national lockdown, to quell the widespread of COVID-19. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

© EPA