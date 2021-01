Principal aeroporto do sul da China foi o mais movimento do mundo em 2020

epa08961664 A woman walks at an almost empty Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, in Wuhan, China, 24 January 2021. The number of travels in China went down in January 2021 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in many Chinese cities. The country is experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreaks since last summer, with millions of people placed on lockdown. The day 23 January 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease, was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

