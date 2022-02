PSI20 perde 1,52% em dia de fortes quedas nas bolsas europeias

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday 27 October 2003. Wall Street stocks rose Monday after the acquisitions of FleetBoston Financial Corp. and two health insurance companies were announced. FleetBoston's stock soared 7.40 dollars to 39.20 dollars, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor's 500, after agreeing to be bought by Bank of America Corp. Bank of America fell 8.29 dollars to 73.57 dollars, the steepest drop in the S&P. EPA/JASON SZENES

