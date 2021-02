Reino Unido formaliza pedido de adesão a aliança de comércio transpacífica 

epa08739145 A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering the government's new strategy to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases, in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, 12 October 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system, with Liverpool expected to go into level 3. EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

