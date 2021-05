Siza Vieira destaca importância da normalização na competitividade das empresas

epa09164884 Portuguese Minister of State for the Economy and the Digital Transition Pedro Siza Vieira attends a Travel guide to a competitive economy included in the official program of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council in Lisbon, Portugal, 28 April 2021. The conference will have on board Portuguese representatives from prominent clusters of competitiveness, business associations and public bodies in addition to key figures in the economy ready to embark on an interesting journey to an aspect of Portugal that does not figure in tourist guides. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

© EPA