Telecomunicações podem limitar ou bloquear serviços não-essenciais a partir de 2.ªfeira

This illustrative photograph taken on February 12 2021, in Montpellier, shows a face mask and a digital tablet connected to the tracking application '#TousAntiCovid' launched by the French government to limit the spread of the Covid-19. - TousAntiCovid is an update of the StopCovid application, enriched by access to factual and health information on the epidemic. It allows the users to be alerted or to alert in case of an exposure to the Covid-19 virus. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

© Pascal GUYOT/AFP