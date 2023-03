UBS chega a acordo para comprar Credit Suisse, dizem FT e Bloomberg

epa10532072 A man looks into a window of the headquarters of Swiss banks Credit UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, 19 March 2023 morning. Shares of Credit Suisse lost more than one-quarter of their value on 15 March 2023, hitting a record low after its biggest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, told outlets that it would not inject more money into the ailing Swiss bank. Its shares recovered briefly on 16 March after Switzerland's central bank announced that it was to loan CS money but fears of turmoil in the global banking sector persist. EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

